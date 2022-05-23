India

'Delhi tussi great ho. Mind & window both blown away': Meme-fest on Twitter after thunderstorm lashes Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR residents took to social media to express how the thunderstorm this morning made them feel. Many posted hilarious memes about traffic jams and waterlogging

FP Trending May 23, 2022 15:26:00 IST
Representational image. AFP

After suffering from weeks of blistering Heat , Delhi-NCR residents woke up to heavy showers and thunderstorms today, 23 May. As the area witnessed its first ‘moderate’ intensity thunderstorm of the season, people were glad to see a dip in Temperature .
Winds over 70 kmph lashed parts of the region, breaking potted plants, windows and even uprooting trees.  While many were ecstatic about the thermometer dropping from 29 to 18 degree Celsius this morning, several people were also plagued by waterlogging and traffic jams.

As expected, Twitter became the platform for residents of Delhi-NCR to vent out how they felt about the Summer rains. Here are some reactions:

Several people were left thrilled with the sharp drop in temperature.

Others posted videos of the heavy storm lashing their area.

Users posted pictures of the ‘pleasant surprise’ the summer rains brought with them.

Some even woke up early morning to witness the high-speed winds and rains.

A few users shared hilarious memes about traffic jams after the showers.

Of course, unexpected storms and morning exercise plans go hand-in-hand.

A few people even posted how they started their new week by removing rainwater from the house.

Flight services were affected due to reduced visibility and many areas reported waterlogging, power cuts and uprooted trees. However, the storm subsided into a drizzle, most people were happy to get a brief respite from soaring temperatures.

The Indian Meteorological Department had stated that vulnerable structures and kutcha houses could endure damage due to the thunderstorm. Airlines such as Indigo Airlines and Air India took to social media this morning to state that flights were delayed or diverted due to the inclement Weather Conditions . They also cautioned passengers to reach the airport with sufficient time in hand.

What are your thoughts on the story?

Updated Date: May 23, 2022 15:26:00 IST

