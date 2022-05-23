'Delhi tussi great ho. Mind & window both blown away': Meme-fest on Twitter after thunderstorm lashes Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR residents took to social media to express how the thunderstorm this morning made them feel. Many posted hilarious memes about traffic jams and waterlogging

After suffering from weeks of blistering Heat , Delhi-NCR residents woke up to heavy showers and thunderstorms today, 23 May. As the area witnessed its first ‘moderate’ intensity thunderstorm of the season, people were glad to see a dip in Temperature .

Winds over 70 kmph lashed parts of the region, breaking potted plants, windows and even uprooting trees. While many were ecstatic about the thermometer dropping from 29 to 18 degree Celsius this morning, several people were also plagued by waterlogging and traffic jams.

As expected, Twitter became the platform for residents of Delhi-NCR to vent out how they felt about the Summer rains. Here are some reactions:

Several people were left thrilled with the sharp drop in temperature.

Straight from 47 to 22 degrees. Delhi tussi great ho.

Mind & window both blown away. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/jL6FpHKNvr — Sushant Jha (@iamsushantjha) May 23, 2022

Others posted videos of the heavy storm lashing their area.

I woke up to this, super scary thunderstorm and the actual noise level is 100x #DelhiRains Seems like wind will sweep away everything including us…!! pic.twitter.com/do9QAZH2t2 — Hemu Aggarwal (@HemuAggarwal3) May 23, 2022

Users posted pictures of the ‘pleasant surprise’ the summer rains brought with them.

Some even woke up early morning to witness the high-speed winds and rains.

Cannot believe i got out of bed at 5.45 on a Monday morning just to listen to the sweet sounds of thunder, high speed winds, rain smashing window panes, and the gamlas on my rooftop falling over... #delhiweather #DelhiRains — Ch Jack Ryan (@Ch_JackRyan) May 23, 2022

A few users shared hilarious memes about traffic jams after the showers.

Had Monday plans to go to office and attend meetings Delhi rains#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/VB3tn5IyOo — Ramneek Kashyap 🚀🇮🇳🚀 (@RamneekKashyap1) May 23, 2022

Of course, unexpected storms and morning exercise plans go hand-in-hand.

A few people even posted how they started their new week by removing rainwater from the house.

Flight services were affected due to reduced visibility and many areas reported waterlogging, power cuts and uprooted trees. However, the storm subsided into a drizzle, most people were happy to get a brief respite from soaring temperatures.

The Indian Meteorological Department had stated that vulnerable structures and kutcha houses could endure damage due to the thunderstorm. Airlines such as Indigo Airlines and Air India took to social media this morning to state that flights were delayed or diverted due to the inclement Weather Conditions . They also cautioned passengers to reach the airport with sufficient time in hand.

