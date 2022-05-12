Delhi to make power subsidy optional from 1 Oct: Here's how to opt in or out

Consumers can either opt-in or out of the subsidy online on the official website or app of the power discoms or inform the power department by filling up forms and submitting them at the local office of the discoms

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will soon be providing electricity subsidy to only those who decide to opt for it. From 1 October, consumers will not have to update their preferences on whether they want to avail the subsidy or not.

At present, Delhiites don’t have to pay any power bill for consuming up to 200 units. The Delhi government also offers an Rs 800 subsidy on the use of 201 to 400 units of power per month.

The consumers will be given an option to intimate their decision to opt-in or out of the subsidy online on the official website or app of the power discoms (distribution companies). Those not using online methods can inform the power department about their decision by filling up forms and submitting them at the local office of the discom. The final modalities for registration for the subsidy scheme are likely to be finalised by the month-end.

The decision to make power subsidy optional was taken by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on recommendations from people that the money saved on the subsidy could be used on building schools and hospitals, PTI reported.

Around 47.11 lakh of the total 58.18 lakh power connection holders in Delhi benefit from the government's subsidy scheme. The option to opt for the subsidy will be made available to people from 1 October. The decision to make power subsidy optional comes in the backdrop of the recent shortage of electricity supply in the country amidst the low availability of coal in power plants.

The sudden spike in demand for power in summers led to the country touching its peak power shortage of 10.77 GW as peak power demand had touched a record level of 204.65 GW.

