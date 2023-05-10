Delhi shocker: Car stopped on middle of road, driver beaten, dashcam clip leads to arrests
Four men were arrested after Jangra took to twitter and requested the Delhi police to take action. The incident took place on 8 May near Nangloi Railway Station
Four men riding bikes in New Delhi stopped a man named Praveen Jangra and assaulted him after stopping his car in the middle of the road.
They were later arrested after Jangra took to twitter and requested the Delhi police to take action. The incident took place on 8 May near Nangloi Railway Station.
Jangra wrote on twitter, “Some miscreants stopped me in the middle of the road and beat me up. All this happened at Nangloi Railway Station Metro. This type of hooliganism has become common in the capital of the country. @DelhiPolice should look into the matter and take strict action against these goons.”
Watch the viral video:
Some miscreants stopped me in the middle of the road and beat me up. All this happened at Nangloi Railway Station Metro. This type of hooliganism has become common in the capital of the country. @DelhiPolice should look into the matter and take strict action against these goons. pic.twitter.com/rBCJqctIQ8
— Praveen jangra (@ParveenHere) May 8, 2023
The event happened due to the use of dipper lights. In the video it can be seen that the accused stopped Jangra’s car, approached him, and slapped him.
Jangra apparently asked the men about why was he being assaulted and kept asking for forgiveness. He tweeted the video a day after the incident, and urged the police to take action.
According to NDTV, after Jangra’s tweet, on Wednesday, Harendra K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer Delhi, tweeted to inform that the accused have been detained. He shared the complainant’s tweet and a photo of four detained men, and said, “They did this, we did this.”
They did this, we did this. pic.twitter.com/tGISHjTsmw
— HARENDRA K SINGH, IPS (@HarendraKS_IPS) May 10, 2023
With inputs from agencies
