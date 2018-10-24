Delhi sewer death: Police arrests three for negligence, to question senior officials of firm hired to clean septic tank

New Delhi: Three men have been arrested for alleged negligence in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewer in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Wednesday.

Dooman Ray died on Sunday after he drowned in a sewer. On Tuesday, his family took his body to his native place in Bihar after the post-mortem, police said.

The three men arrested are project manager Ashwini Kumar Jha, site supervisor Subodh and safety officer Subham Notiyal, said Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

Police will also be questioning senior officers of the company that was awarded the contract for maintenance of the sewer by the Delhi Jal Board, said another officer.

The officer said Ray was accompanied by two men, who were supposed to pull him out when he opened a valve and water came gushing out but they could not do so in time leading to Ray's death.

Police said there should have been more manpower present at the spot for Ray's assistance. Police will also be contacting DJB to study the terms and conditions of the contract between them and the company tasked with sewer maintenance.