Delhi sees record spike, India COVID-19 cases cross 43 lakh; DCGI notice to SII over Oxford vaccine trial

SII, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford vaccine candidate, said Wednesday that it was going to continue with the trials in India despite their suspension in the UK, US, Brazil and South Africa

Wednesday saw India's coronavirus cases cases cross 43 lakh with 89,706 infections being reported between Tuesday and 8 am Wednesday. Durign these 24 hours, the country's recovery rate also inched up to 77.77 percent with 33,98,844 recoveries. However, the search for a vaccine to stem the spread of the virus suffered a setback as trial for the Oxford vaccine candidate by pharma giant AstraZeneca was paused after a UK participant had an adverse reaction to it.

The central drug regulator DCGI has issued a show-cause notice to Serum Institute of India (SII), which had received a go-ahead to conduct phase 2 and phase 3 trials for the same vaccine candidate in India.

Trial for one of COVID-19 vaccine candidates hits a roadblock

The Drugs Controller General of India, Dr V G Somani, in his show-cause notice has asked SII as to why the permission granted for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate in the country be not suspended till patient safety is established.

"Whereas, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, Pune, till now has not informed the Central licensing authority regarding pausing the clinical trial carried out by AstraZeneca in other countries and also not submitted casualty analysis of the reported serious adverse event with the investigational vaccine for the continuation of phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the subject vaccine in the country in light of the safety concerns," said the show-cause notice accessed by PTI.

The drug regulator also mentioned that the clinical trials have been put on hold across countries where it is conducted, ie, USA, UK, Brazil and South Africa.

Earlier, SII, which has partnered with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford vaccine candidate for COVID-19, had said it was going to continue with the trials in India even after reports came that AstraZeneca has suspended the trial.

"We can''t comment much on the UK trials, but they have been paused for further review and they hope to restart soon," SII said, adding that the country has faced no issues at all with India trials so it is going to go ahead with them.

Delhi reports record new cases; five states account for 62% active cases

The National Capital recorded 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark, while the toll from the virus mounted to 4,638, authorities said.

This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi in a day.

The previous highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases was recorded on 23 June. Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The tally of active cases rose to 23,773 from 22,377 the previous day, it said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,618 on Tuesday.

The news assumes significance in the wake of the fact that Delhi has been reopening in a phased manner with the metro services resuming partially merely two days ago. A report from Wednesday morning said that over 33,000 people travelled in a single day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibility of another lockdown, stating that the economy of the national capital cannot stay shut till eternity. Dehli education minister Satyendra Jain also said that the COVID-19 pandemic-induced uncertainties has led to a "drastic" drop in the average spend of people, indicating that the immediate focus was on reviving the economy while also trying to curb the spread of the disease.

As for the rest of India, according to the health ministry, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 percent of total active coronavirus cases in the country.

Like Delhi, Maharashtra too reported its single-day highest spike of 23,816 new cases taking the total count to 9,67,349. Andhra's total tally reached 5,27,512 with 10,418 new cases while Karnataka recorded a spike of 7,866 cases. Uttar Pradesh reported 6,711 new cases in 24 hours while Tamil Nadu 5,584 cases, taking the tally to 4,80,524.

Of the total 73,890 COVID-19 deaths in India, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 27,407 followed by 8,012 in Tamil Nadu, 6,680 in Karnataka, 4,618 in Delhi,4,560 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,047 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,677 in West Bengal, 3,133 in Gujarat and 1,990 in Punjab.

So far, 1,609 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,164 in Rajasthan, 916 in Telangana, 854 in Haryana, 815 in Jammu and Kashmir, 765 in Bihar, 569 in Odisha, 496 in Jharkhand, 407 in Chhattisgarh, 378 in Assam, 372 in Kerala and 360 in Uttarakhand.

With inputs from PTI