Delhi riots shooter Shahrukh Khan, who aimed gun at cops, arrested from UP's Bareilly district; police briefing at 3.30 pm

A gun-wielding man who was seen confronting an unarmed policeman during violence at Maujpur in northeast Delhi has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district and is being brought to Delhi, News18 reported on Tuesday.

In a video that went viral last week, the man, identified as 33-year-old Shahrukh Khan, could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road. The incident was from 24 February when violence was at its peak in northeast Delhi. However, the gunman managed to escape Delhi as senior officials remained caught up in controlling rioting.

According to The Indian Express, Khan's father is local drug peddler who has been arrested by district police several times and has been under scanner of local police. He is also reportedly a close relative of criminal Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan (35), who is currently in jail.

Earlier too reports had suggested that Shahrukh had been held, however, Delhi Police later denied such reports.

Shahrukh had fired eight rounds in the presence of police personnel and also pointed a gun at police personnel.

The Delhi Police will brief the media on details of the arrest later on 3 March, reports said.

