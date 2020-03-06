Delhi riots: Govt taking steps to help violence-affected people rebuild their lives, says deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the government is initiating several measures to help the violence-affected in northeast Delhi to rebuild their lives.

"Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to the people whose houses were completely burnt — Rs 4 lakh for the structure and Rs 1 lakh for their belongings. Similarly, Rs 2.5 lakhs in compensation will be provided to people whose houses were suffered substantially burnt - Rs 2 lakhs for the structure and Rs 50,000 for the belongings," Sisodia said while addressing a press conference here.

He emphasised that the government wants to ensure that people are able to resume their lives as soon as possible.

"We wish to complete the verification process as soon as possible so compensation can be given to the victims. We have received 1700 forms, we are sorting them out. And the process will be completed soon," he said.

"I would like to convey to the people, SDMs will be on the ground tomorrow and day after tomorrow for the verification process. Police will also be present, so I would request people who lost their houses that they must get it done," he added.

He also said that steps were being taken to instil a sense of confidence in people as people were afraid of even stepping out after the violence.

"We organised a parent-teacher meet in schools recently. It was meant to help people come out of the mental trauma they have been through. And the attendance rate of parents was 55%, they shared their experiences and fears with the teachers," he said.

"Schools affected in violence that have up to 1000 student enrollment will be given Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance and schools with more than 1000 students enrollment will be given Rs 10 lakhs in compensation," he added.

At least 53 people were killed and around 200 sustained serious injuries in the recent violence that affected northeast Delhi.

