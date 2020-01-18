Delhi Police urges anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh to unblock road in view of larger public interest

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday appealed to agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch due to which the residents of Delhi and NCR are suffering, officials said.

The protesters, who are opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), have been siting on protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for over a month. The road is a key link between Noida and Delhi and has been closed by the Noida Traffic Police in view of the ongoing protests.

"We appeal to agitators at Road No 13-A, Shaheen Bagh to understand the sufferings, the complete highway blockade is causing to the residents of Delhi and NCR, senior citizens, emergency patients and school going children," a police statement said.

The matter had also come up before the High Court. "We again urge protesters to cooperate and clear the road in larger public interest," it stated.

Saying that it is the responsibility of the police to manage traffic, the Delhi High Court on 14 January disposed of an application seeking directions on the removal of barricades from Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch, which has been closed since 15 December due to ongoing protests against the CAA.

The petition sought direction to the Delhi Police Commissioner to withdraw the closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh Stretch and Okhla underpass, which were closed on 15 December, 2019, for ongoing protests against CAA and NRC. It was a temporary measure but has been extended from time to time.

