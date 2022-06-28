India

Delhi Police seek custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for five more days

Zubair's one-day custody ends today. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity'

FP Staff June 28, 2022 16:41:18 IST
File image of Mohammad Zubair. Twitter/Mohammed Zubair

The Delhi Police on Tuesday sought a five-day further remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, ANI reported.

The journalist who was arrested by the cyber unit of the Delhi Police on Monday was produced before the Patiala House Court in the national capital on Tuesday.

His one-day police custody expires today.

The Alt News co-founder was arrested for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity."

Also read: Explained: The two cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and the reason for his arrest

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 28, 2022 17:05:56 IST

TAGS:

