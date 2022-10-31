Delhi Police search residences of The Wire founders Siddharth Varadarajan, MK Venu

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch is currently carrying out searches at the residences of The Wire’s founders Siddharth Varadarajan and MK Venu in the National Capital.

Delhi Police said that they have has seized electronic devices like mobiles, laptops from the residences of Siddharth Varadarajan, MK Venu and others.

“No notice given to anyone & no inquiry has taken place today. Further investigation is going on and necessary steps will be taken,” the police added.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

Delhi Police registered FIR against ‘The Wire’ on BJP’s Amit Malviya’s complaint that the website “forged documents with a view to malign & tarnish his reputation,” ANI reported.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from outside the residence of ‘The Wire’ founder Siddharth Varadarajan where Delhi Police crime Branch searches are underway. https://t.co/aNVJ4co0YC pic.twitter.com/Yd6pGaZ6TK — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Malviya filed complaints against Wire founders, top editors

Police had on Saturday filed an FIR against the news portal and its editors on a complaint by Malviya accusing the media outlet of “cheating and forgery” and “tarnishing” his reputation.

Malviya had on Friday said he would pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal over stories, since retracted, that insinuated that the BJP leader enjoyed the privilege on Meta platforms of having any post taken down that he believed was against the BJP’s interests.

Malviya’s complaint was filed with Delhi Police’s special commissioner (crime) against The Wire, its founding editors Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia and M K Venu, deputy editor and executive news producer Jahnavi Sen, the Foundation for Independent Journalism and other unknown people.

The Wire has also filed a police complaint against its former consultant Devesh Kumar in connection with the story related to Malviya.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.