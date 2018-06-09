Delhi Police kills four suspected criminals, including gangster carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty, in encounter in Chhattarpur

The Delhi Police killed four suspected criminals, including a gangster who carried a Rs 1 lakh bounty on him — Rajesh Bharti — on Saturday. A special cell of the police killed the four persons in an encounter near the Chhattarpur area of the national capital, media reports said. One alleged criminal is critically injured, ANI reported.

The other suspected criminals were also carrying rewards on their head and were fatally injured in the encounter. They were later taken to a hospital where they died, a Delhi Police official told PTI.

Six police personnel also sustained injuries in the gunbattle, the police official told News18 India.

Bharti, 39, was said to have been involved in numerous crimes, including murder, extortion, auto lifting and dacoity. He was accused in several cases across various states including Delhi, and had escaped from the custody of Haryana Police some time ago.

