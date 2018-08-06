Delhi Police finds body of man without head and limbs inside travel bag, registers murder case

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the headless body of a man was found inside a black travel bag on Monday at a bus stand near a Delhi University college in north campus, with the victim's hands and legs too chopped off, the police said.

The bag was found lying near the Shri Guri Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College bus stand in Timarpur police station area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) Nupur Prasad. The police were informed about the suspicious-looking bag lying near the bus stand at about 8 am.

On reaching the spot, the police found the bag having a headless torso of a man aged between 28 and 30 years, the officer added.

The man's legs had been severed off from the torso and were chopped into two parts, said the police adding that the victim's hands too had been hacked off and were missing from the bag, said Prasad.

The body is yet to be identified, the police said adding that it has been kept in the Sabzi Mandi mortuary for autopsy.

The police have lodged a murder case in the incident and are investigating.