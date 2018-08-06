You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi Police finds body of man without head and limbs inside travel bag, registers murder case

India Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 20:56:24 IST

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the headless body of a man was found inside a black travel bag on Monday at a bus stand near a Delhi University college in north campus, with the victim's hands and legs too chopped off, the police said.

The bag was found lying near the Shri Guri Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College bus stand in Timarpur police station area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) Nupur Prasad. The police were informed about the suspicious-looking bag lying near the bus stand at about 8 am.

File image of Delhi Police. AFP

File image of Delhi Police. AFP

On reaching the spot, the police found the bag having a headless torso of a man aged between 28 and 30 years, the officer added.

The man's legs had been severed off from the torso and were chopped into two parts, said the police adding that the victim's hands too had been hacked off and were missing from the bag, said Prasad.

The body is yet to be identified, the police said adding that it has been kept in the Sabzi Mandi mortuary for autopsy.

The police have lodged a murder case in the incident and are investigating.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 20:56 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores