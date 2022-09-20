New Delhi: Have you ever seen a Delhi Police constable on a bicycle? Don’t be amazed if you haven’t since it seems the Delhi High Court too has not though Delhi cops draw Rs 180 per person for a bicycle every month, totalling Rs 11 crore a year.

The matter came to light after a plea in Delhi High Court that has alleged that police personnel are availing cycle maintenance allowance fraudulently in the guise of using cycles, though they are actually not using cycles.

While hearing a PIL on the matter Tuesday, the Delhi High Court told Delhi Police to amend the concerned circular since cops spend way more on transportation than this meagre amount and since they are no more using bicycles to commute to office.

The PIL was filed by advocate Sanser Pal Singh, who had in July 2022 sought direction from the court to conduct an enquiry regarding the cycle maintenance allowance being drawn by over 53,000 Delhi Police personnel.

In his PIL, based on an RTI reply from Delhi Police, Sanser claimed that a total of Rs 11 crore every year was being drawn as cycle allowance.

The Bench of justices Satish Chander Sharma and Subramonium Prasad took cognisance of the matter and, after noting the submission of the counsel appearing for Delhi Police, asked to modify its earlier circular.

The court observed that the amount sanctioned is very less. It later granted Delhi Police counsel eight weeks to modify the circular.

The petitioner had stated that such allowances are paid to government officials from the public exchequer.

(With inputs from agencies)

