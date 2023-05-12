Delhi Police collects evidence against WFI president Brij Bhushan from 4 states

A Delhi Police team has travelled to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Haryana in response to a complaint from the wrestlers who were protesting to gather all available evidence against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Many female wrestlers have come forward to criticise the WFI president and accuse him of sexual harassment. The protesting wrestlers are still camped out in front of the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, calling for the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his expulsion from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

In order to learn more about the accusations he was subjected to during his travels abroad, Delhi Police is also in contact with foreign organisations. The police have gathered pictures and recordings from several locations as proof.

On Friday, Delhi Police submitted a status report regarding the application made by female wrestlers regarding the alleged sexual assault of WFI President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to look into the situation, which was also disclosed to the court.

Following the Supreme Court’s notice, the Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28. Famous wrestlers organised a protest against the WFI president earlier this year, and as a result, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced the creation of a “oversight committee” to look into claims made against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and a few coaches.

Vinod Tomar, the assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is also listed as a defendant in the FIR. Brij Bhushan has denied all the charges that the wrestlers have made against him.

On April 23, ace grapplers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR.

The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make public the findings of an Oversight Committee formed to look into the allegations against the WFI chief.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday had sought a status report from the Delhi police on the investigation in the FIRs lodged by the wrestlers against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual harassment.

The woman wrestler moved the plea seeking monitoring of the investigation by the court, and direction for the alleged victim to record her statement in court. The plea also sought direction to produce a status report on the investigation in the matter.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjit Singh Jaspal had sought a status report from Delhi Police on the plea. The copies of the two FIRs against Brij Bhushan were also filed in court in a sealed cover.

Advocate SS Hooda, the counsel for the applicants, submitted that the two FIRs have been lodged by the Delhi police in the matter on April 28.

(With agency inputs)

