Delhi Police charges AAP's Tahir Hussain with murder over IB officer Ankit Sharma's death; councillor denies involvement

Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain was booked for murder, arson and violence on Thursday in connection with the spate of violence that erupted in northeast Delhi this week, reports have confirmed. Family of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, who died during the riots, have accused Hussain of killing him, an allegation that has been denied by the AAP councillor.

On Thursday evening, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Hussain under Section 302 (murder), among others at the Dayalpur police station, News18 reported. Sharma was found dead in a riot-hit area in Jaffrabad on Wednesday. He was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on Tuesday.

Sharma's father, Ravinder, alleged that Hussain's supporters had killed the IB staffer and that he had been shot after he was beaten, NDTV reported. The report also said that the body has been sent for autopsy.

BJP leaders also accused Hussain for instigating violence and triggering riot-like situation after reports said that bits of broken bricks and glass was found on the terrace of the AAP councillor. Ironically, BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra, are themselves facing the heat for raising hate slogans against a particular community, which many have said acted as a catalyst resulting in the Delhi riots.

Hussain, however, has denied any involvement in the riots or the killing of the Intelligence Bureau staffer and said that the allegations were "baseless". He called for an impartial probe into the incident and said action should be taken against the guilty.

"It is wrong to target me. I and my family have nothing to do with it," Hussain said. The AAP leader also demanded strict action against BJP leaders responsible for giving inflammatory speeches.

"I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence," he said.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party's stand remains clear that strictest punishment must be taken against anyone associated with spreading violence and added that Hussain has given his statement on the matter.

Thirty-four people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago after violence between anti and pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

With inputs from agencies

