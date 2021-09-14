India

Delhi Police busts Pakistan-trained terror module in multi-state operation; six arrested

Pak ISI-trained terror module busted with 6 arrests, festivals were likely target: Find Latest Terror Attack News updates at Firstpost.com

FP Staff September 14, 2021 20:03:38 IST
Delhi Police busts Pakistan-trained terror module in multi-state operation; six arrested

The arrested have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking people in their group who might have been taken for similar training. It looks like this operation was closely coordinated from across the border, said Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell. ANI

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted a Pakistan-organised terror module on Tuesday. They made six arrests — two were terrorists trained in Pakistan.

Explosives and firearms have been recovered from them in a multi-state operation, said officials.

Those arrested have been identified as - Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47) from Maharashtra, Osama (22) from Delhi, Moolchand (47) from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly, Zeeshan Qamar (28) from Allahabad, Mohd Abu Bakar (23) from Behraich, Mohd Amir Javed (31) from Lucknow.

Special CP (Special Cell), Neeraj Thakur, was quoted by News18 as saying: "Of the six arrested, two were trained in Pakistan and they entered India this year. We formed a special team when we received information about these individual. First arrest was made in Maharashtra, then two from Delhi, following that we tied up with UP ATS to arrest three from there."

Thakur further said: "Two among them had gone to Muscat from there they went to Pakistan. They were trained in explosives and were operating as a sleeper cell. It appears that there was close coordination with individuals from across the border. Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anis was part of the team. The funding was being done through Hawala network. They were scouting cities and targeting then for the festival season. They were arrested with arms ammo and explosives."

This a developing story, more details are awaited

Updated Date: September 14, 2021 20:03:58 IST

TAGS:

also read

Over 40 children die of 'mystery fever' in Firozabad as western Uttar Pradesh grapples with outbreak
India

Over 40 children die of 'mystery fever' in Firozabad as western Uttar Pradesh grapples with outbreak

Firoz­a­bad has been the worst-hit dist­r­ict, with nea­r­ly 50 cas­ualties. The viral fever has also grip­ped Agra, Math­ura, Mainpuri, Eta­wah and Kasganj in the past few days

Pakistan court issues arrest warrant against Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar
Entertainment

Pakistan court issues arrest warrant against Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar

Lahore’s magisterial court issued the bailable warrants for Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for constantly avoiding the court hearings in a case registered against them for shooting a ‘dance video’ at a historical mosque.

UPCET 2021: NTA releases admit cards; download them at upcet.nta.nic.in
India

UPCET 2021: NTA releases admit cards; download them at upcet.nta.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 will be conducted on 5 and 6 September