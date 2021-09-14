Pak ISI-trained terror module busted with 6 arrests, festivals were likely target: Find Latest Terror Attack News updates at Firstpost.com

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted a Pakistan-organised terror module on Tuesday. They made six arrests — two were terrorists trained in Pakistan.

Explosives and firearms have been recovered from them in a multi-state operation, said officials.

Those arrested have been identified as - Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47) from Maharashtra, Osama (22) from Delhi, Moolchand (47) from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly, Zeeshan Qamar (28) from Allahabad, Mohd Abu Bakar (23) from Behraich, Mohd Amir Javed (31) from Lucknow.

The arrested have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group who might have been taken for similar training. It looks like this operation was closely coordinated from across the border: Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/oGpCHRjqPR — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

Special CP (Special Cell), Neeraj Thakur, was quoted by News18 as saying: "Of the six arrested, two were trained in Pakistan and they entered India this year. We formed a special team when we received information about these individual. First arrest was made in Maharashtra, then two from Delhi, following that we tied up with UP ATS to arrest three from there."

Thakur further said: "Two among them had gone to Muscat from there they went to Pakistan. They were trained in explosives and were operating as a sleeper cell. It appears that there was close coordination with individuals from across the border. Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anis was part of the team. The funding was being done through Hawala network. They were scouting cities and targeting then for the festival season. They were arrested with arms ammo and explosives."

This a developing story, more details are awaited