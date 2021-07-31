Delhi Police arrests most wanted lady don Anuradha Chaudhari of Kala Jathedi gang
Anuradha Chaudhari and Kala Jathedi alias Sandeep were arrested from Sharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the police said
New Delhi: A special team of Delhi Police has on Saturday arrested the most wanted lady don of Rajasthan Anuradha Chaudhari, a close associate of Kala Jathedi group allegedly involved in extortion, kidnapping, murder and abduction cases.
The Special Cell had earlier arrested most wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi who was involved in several cases of murder, kidnapping, abduction and attempt to murder in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab with the cumulative reward of Rs 6,00,000 on him.
Kala Jethadi and Anuradha have been sent to 14 days of police remand, said the Police.
Kala Jathedi along with other members of his gang including Anuradha used to carry out heinous crimes in Rajasthan and other states, said DCP Manishi Chandra.
Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhari were arrested from Sharanpur of Uttar Pradesh, informed the Deputy Commissioner.
also read
Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle an attempt by Congress to reconcile Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot ahead of 2023 polls
While sources have revealed both camps have agreed to this solution, what needs to be seen is how the vacancies would be filled and what role Pilot will be assigned
Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Result 2021 declared at rajresults.nic.in; overall pass percentage at 99.97%
The pass percentage recorded in Science stream was 99.48%. For Commerce, it is 99.73% while, 99.19% students in Arts stream cleared the RBSE Class 12 exam this year
RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Results updates: Over 99% pass Class 12 in all streams; get direct link here
RBSE 12th Result Declared! BSER 12th Results LIVE Updates: 99.73% overall pass percentage, students who had appeared can check their scores at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in