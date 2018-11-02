You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi Police arrests man in Tilak Nagar for storing 625 kilograms of firecrackers without a licence

India Press Trust of India Nov 02, 2018 22:40:26 IST

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly storing 625 kilograms of firecrackers without licence in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said Friday.

The accused, identified as Vashinder Singh, was arrested, they said.

File image of Delhi Police. Reuters

File image of Delhi Police. Reuters

Police claimed this is the third case registered in the Tilak Nagar police station within the last 3 days in connection with illegal firecrackers.

Earlier, 490 kilograms and 75 kilograms of illegal firecrackers have also been recovered in two separate operations.

In another incident, two men were arrested for allegedly carrying 1,460 quarters of illicit liquor in two separate raids in west Delhi, police said.

Praveen and Sandeep, both residents of Gannour in Sonipat, were arrested for transporting illicit liquor, they said.

The car being used in carrying illicit liquor has also been seized, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Praveen and Sandeep disclosed that they had brought illicit liquor from Sonipat for sale in various parts of Delhi, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) said.


Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 22:40 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores