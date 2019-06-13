Delhi Police arrests late liquor baron Ponty Chadha's son Monty from IGI airport for fraud, to be presented in court on Thursday

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested late liquor baron Ponty Chadha's son Manpreet Singh Chadha alias Monty Chadha from the Indira Gandhi International Airport late on Wednesday night in connection with a cheating case.

Monty, who is the Director of Uppal-Chadha Hi-tech Developers Private Limited and vice chairman of the Wave group, was about to leave for Phuket when police took him into custody, sources said.

The Wave group is primarily a construction and manufacturing company which had promised lavish township projects near NH24 with numerous facilities but the same was never delivered, sources said.

According to reports, Monty is accused of cheating several flat buyers and had a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him. He will be presented in court on Thursday, said reports.

In 2012, Ponty Chadha was shot dead by his brother Hardeep at their farmhouse in New Delhi over a property dispute, and the latter was also killed in retaliatory firing by Ponty's security guard. Since the death of his father, Monty was managing their liquor and real estate business.

With inputs from 101 reporters

