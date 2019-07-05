Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Sitharaman promises water to all households by 2024 amid looming potable water crisisRs 100 lakh crore to be invested in infrastructure sector over next five years, says Nirmala SitharamanNirmala Sitharaman proposes easing of angel funding for start-ups No income tax burden for people earning upto Rs 5 lakh per annumRegulation authority over housing finance sector to be returned from National Housing Bank to RBI, says Nirmala Sitharaman

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi police arrests 24-year-old man for raping six-year-old girl in Dwarka; further investigations underway

India Asian News International Jul 05, 2019 11:38:21 IST

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Dwarka's Sector 23, police said on Friday. According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was found in the bushes adjacent to a road and rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the police said. Later, she was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical, they added.

Delhi police arrests 24-year-old man for raping six-year-old girl in Dwarka; further investigations underway

Representational image. ANI

Police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the area. The footage showed the accused with the girl on the day of the incident. The accused, who was unemployed and lived in the same locality as that of the victim, was subsequently arrested, the police said. A case was lodged and further investigation was underway, they added.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 11:38:21 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Union Budget 2019 Live TV



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores