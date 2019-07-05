Delhi police arrests 24-year-old man for raping six-year-old girl in Dwarka; further investigations underway

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Dwarka's Sector 23, police said on Friday. According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was found in the bushes adjacent to a road and rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the police said. Later, she was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical, they added.

Police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the area. The footage showed the accused with the girl on the day of the incident. The accused, who was unemployed and lived in the same locality as that of the victim, was subsequently arrested, the police said. A case was lodged and further investigation was underway, they added.

