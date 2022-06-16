Delhi: Overnight rains leave city water-logged, more thundershowers predicted for this evening

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature today is likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius

National capital Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Thursday as the minimum temperature in the city dropped by four degrees after an overnight rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain showers during the day.

Following the rain on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, several areas in Delhi were waterlogged, leading to traffic snarls, and slow movement of vehicles.

#WATCH | Delhi faces waterlogging after rain lashed several parts of the national capital overnight. (Visuals from Pandav Nagar & Bhairav Baba road) pic.twitter.com/Kpo59py0lw — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

The weather office says that it foresees light to moderate thundershower towards the evening in Delhi.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature today is likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius.

The city is said to have received 2 mm rainfall in last 24 hours (8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday).

"There will be generally cloudy sky and light to moderate thundershowers are expected towards evening or night accompanied with gusty winds," news agency PTI reported an official of the IMD as saying.

The weather office has even issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain over the next six days.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 42.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

On Thursday, relative humidity at 8.30 am in Delhi was 56 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was in moderate category as the AQI was 130 at 8 am on Thursday, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.