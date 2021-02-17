Delhi Nursery admission 2021 begins tomorrow: Check selection criteria, documents, last date of application here

Once schools release the list of selected students, if the number of children exceeds the number of seats, they will be selected on the basis of a computerised draw of lots

The admission process for enrolling students to nursery will commence on 18 February in Delhi-based private unaided schools.

While last year the admission process had commenced in November, this year it has seen a delay in the process due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a report in The Indian Express said.

The report added that the schools will upload their admission criteria today and parents can start making applications from 18 February on behalf of their wards.

The application process will remain open till 4 March.

The report also said that once schools release the list of selected students, if the number of children exceeds the number of seats, they will be selected on the basis of a computerised draw of lots.

As per a report in NDTV, around 1,700 schools in the National Capital will participate in the admission process. The first list for admission will be published on 20 March and the second list will be published on 25 March. The admission process will end on 31 March.

The schedule is for the general category seat admission, which constitutes about 75 percent. The schedule for the remaining 25 percent seats reserved for the economically weaker section and disadvantaged categories will be announced soon.

As per a report in India Today, documents needed for the admission include a passport-size photograph of the child, mother’s/father’s/guardian’s passport size photograph, family photograph, address proof, child's birth certificate, and the child's Aadhaar card.

Here's how to register for Delhi Nursery Admission 2021:

Step 1: Guardians of candidates need to visit the official website of the school they want to apply for.

Step 2: Click on the "Admissions 2021-22" tab on the homepage which will redirect them to a login window.

Step 3: Guardians need to register their ward by filling in the required information and by uploading the required documents.