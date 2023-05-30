Delhi murder case: Instagram account of accused Sahil tells the tale of his ‘love for dark’

The Instagram account, reportedly belonging to Sahil, who murdered his 16-year-old ‘girlfriend’ in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area by stabbing her over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death, features posts talking about his love for “dark life”, alcohol, friends and mother.

A minor girl was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death in a busy bylane as passersby looked on in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area – an incident that has drawn massive outrage as the video of the horrific killing appeared online.

The Instagram profile also shows Sahil smoking hookah with slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song ‘Selfmade’ playing in the background. According to reports, the profile named ‘Sahil Khan’, belongs to the accused.

Firstpost, however, cannot independently verify if it is the Instagram account of the same 20-year-old accused or if it was handled by him.

As per reports, the account is public and has posts of the man with his friend.

“love you dark life… daru lover… Yaaron ki yari… sab per Bhari… 5 July… Love you mom,” read the description of the account.

Sahil reportedly last posted a picture six weeks ago, where he can be seen with a group of boys smoking hookah as Sidhu Moose Wala’s song plays in the background.

In the post, the accused tagged a person who goes by the name ‘@pardeep.yadav.5165’ on Instagram.

The account has other similar posts with hookah and Punjabi music. A story highlighted a year ago shows Sahil condoling the death of Sidhu Moose Wala. “Rip Paaji,” he wrote along with a photograph of the Punjabi singer.

Sahil was arrested from Aterna village in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The victim received 34 injuries on her body and her skull was ruptured, Delhi Police said.

The two were in a “relationship” but had a quarrel on Saturday. The victim had gone shopping on Sunday evening for the birthday party of her friend’s child when she was accosted by Sahil in the densely populated neighbourhood, they said.

A nearly 90-second video of the incident that was shared online showed the accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 20 times, kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

In a shocking display of public apathy, people can be seen passing by, with some bystanders staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop the brutal attack.

The accused is seen walking away from the victim in a casual manner, only to turn back and again hit her with the slab before leaving the site.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said the accused Sahil worked as a fridge and AC mechanic. He lived in a rented accommodation with his parents and three siblings in Shahbad Dairy area.

In Bulandshahr, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia said that Sahil had fled to his aunt’s place in Aterna village, from where he was arrested by Delhi Police and taken to the national capital after completing necessary formalities.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the complaint by the victim’s father, the Delhi Police added. The police suspect that “strained relationship” of the accused with the victim could be a possible reason behind the crime.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.