Delhi Monsoon Mayhem: CM Kejriwal announces closure of schools in inundated areas, visits affected regions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that all schools in inundated areas will remain shut until further notice.

Kejriwal visited the flooded area in the national capital today. “We are at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant. For the first time in Delhi, Yamuna has touched this level. Three Water Treatment Plants have been shut down due to this as the water has entered pumps & machines…25% of the water supply in Delhi will go down due to this. The tubewells are closed too. There can be water scarcity for a day or two…I hope that the supply resumes by tomorrow evening…” he said.

An already-swelled Yamuna reached a staggering 208.48 metres on Thursday, inundating nearby areas and causing chaos among residents of New Delhi.

After the water from the Yamuna River was seen spilling over roads in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulations of vehicular movement.

The chief minister said water supply may be affected in parts of the city with the shutting down of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla following rising levels of the Yamuna.

The water levels at the Old Railway Bridge surpassed the 208-metre mark on Wednesday night and touched 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday.

According to reports by the Central Water Commission, water levels of the river are expected to rise further. The commission has termed the phenomenon an “extreme situation.”