Delhi ministers' sit-in: Denied meet with Arvind Kejriwal, CM's wife urges L-G Anil Baijal to intervene

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife on Thursday alleged that the families of the ministers, who are staging a sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat since Monday evening, were not being allowed to meet them.

Sunita Kejriwal said on Twitter that even prisoners are allowed to meet their family members.

According to the chief minister's wife, she, her mother-in-law, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wife and Health Minister Satyendar Jain's wife had gone to meet them at the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal's office on Thursday, but were not allowed.

"Respected lieutenant-governor sir, are we four ladies, mother and wife of chief minister, wife of deputy chief minister and wife of Satyendar Jain threat to your security that you are not allowing us to enter the road leading to your house? Kindly intervene. Please do not feel so threatened by everyone. Regards," she tweeted.

In another tweet, she said, "Lieutenant-governor sir, we waited for long but denied any meeting with our family. Even the prisoners are allowed to meet their family members."

Sources in the lieutenant-governor office said the ministers' family members can meet them outside the lieutenant governor office as no restriction has been imposed on such meetings.

Kejriwal and AAP ministers Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain have been staying put at the waiting room of the lieutenant-governor office over their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike" and action against those who have struck work.

In counter-protest, BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, three party MLAs and AAP's rebel legislator Kapil Mishra sat on dharna outside the chief minister's office at Delhi Secretariat.

The general administration department of the Delhi goverment on Thursday ordered removal of posters and banners put up by the BJP and Mishra following a complaint.

Following a request of Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta, the department provided a television in the waiting room of the chief minister's office.

Besides Verma and Mishra, BJP MLAs Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan have sat on dharna, saying they will not leave the chief minister's office till their demands are met.