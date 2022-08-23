Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s wife Poonam granted regular bail in money laundering case
Poonam Jain was earlier granted interim bail by the Rouse Avenue court
New Delhi: Delhi Court has granted regular bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Satyender Jain, in a money laundering case. She was earlier granted interim bail in the case.
Poonam Jain was earlier granted interim bail by the Rouse Avenue court.
Meanwhile, on the same day, Satyendar Jain also moved a fresh bail plea in the matter in which the court heard part arguments and decided to hear further arguments today.
In this case, Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested on 30 May 2022.
Besides them, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain (Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), G S Matharoo (Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools), Yogesh Kumar Jain (Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust are also on ED radar for assisting Satyendar Jain, the ED informed.
The ED on 6 June had seized 2.85 crore cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendra Jain's aides during its day-long raid conducted at various places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The agency had also seized various incriminating documents and digital records during these raids.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
ED raids in UP, Delhi in money laundering case against Mukhtar Ansari
Ansari is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases booked against him including those on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion.
Delhi: HC reserves order on plea to disqualify arrested AAP minister Satyendar Jain
The Delhi High Court Tuesday reserved its order on a PIL seeking to declare Satyendar Jain as a person with unsound mind and thus disqualify him from being a MLA and a minister.
'ED and CBI are welcome...': Tejashwi Yadav cocks a snook at Modi government
Tejashwi Yadav cocked a snook at the Centre, saying he was willing to offer his residence for setting up offices of ED and CBI, agencies which have often faced allegations of misuse for political vendetta.