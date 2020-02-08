Delhi Metro services begin at 4 am in view of Assembly polls; SpiceJet offers 'free' tickets to flyers travelling to National Capital to cast vote

Delhi Metro services started at 4 am on all lines on Saturday to facilitate the polling personnel and voters to reach their destinations on time in the poll-bound state. Usually, the metro starts running from 5.30 am on all the routes.

"In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 am, on 8 February 2020," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Election Update In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on 8 February 2020. pic.twitter.com/hL5TYrcw2g — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 6, 2020

The trains functioned at a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. Post that, the metro services will resume the normal timetable through the day on all lines, DMRC said in a press release.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet announced to offer "hundreds" of "free" tickets to select people who want to fly to Delhi to cast their votes.

The budget carrier clarified that the participants, who will be selected by the airline's internal panel after their online registration, will have to bear all applicable taxes, surcharges, levies and any other additional costs incurred on the air tickets.

In this "SpiceDemocracy" initiative, the airline stated that if the departure to Delhi and return from the city is on 8 February, it will refund the entire base fare on both tickets.

This year, election in the 70-member Assembly will see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The ruling AAP is set to make a determined bid to retain power while, the BJP seeks a win after facing defeat in the 2013 and 2015 polls.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP.

"Voting is scheduled to begin at 8 am and end by 6 pm at all polling booths," the Election Commission of India said.

With inputs from PTI

