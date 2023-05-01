Fashion has become an integral part of people’s lives in today’s time with men and women adopting and adjusting to unique fashion choices. Speaking of which, people are often spotted embracing attires, irrespective of their gender. From oversized t-shirts, baggy shirts, and jeans, while women have largely started adopting male clothing, it now seems men around the world are also doing the same. From donning sarees to styling skirts, female t-shirts, and heels, fashion influencers are doing their job quite perfectly. In one such instance, two men were recently spotted wearing skirts along with t-shirts as they travelled in the Delhi metro.

The video was shared by an Instagram user named Sameer Khan as he along with his friend Bhavya Kumar confidently donned the skirts and walked inside the metro, leaving others surprised and curious. With a short caption that read, “clout chasers”, the video had the text, “Wore skirt in Delhi metro.”

WATCH:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFmYs_Ji4A

As the video plays, the duo can be seen dressed in denim skirts, teamed up with bright purple and orange t-shirts along with stylish sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. They went inside the metro and further strolled around the station while onlookers observed them in amusement.

As soon as the video was posted, it gained multiple reactions from users, with many praising them for their confidence and fashion sense.

A user wrote, “Its Comfortable, stylish & super versatile. Don’t see why Everyone shouldn’t wear it”, while another wrote, “Yayyyyy coolest boys in town.”

“YESSS LET’S BREAK STEREOTYPES,” a user commented, while another said, “Hats off to your confidence & thinking!”

It is pertinent to note that several interesting incidents have been witnessed at the Delhi metro recently. From a woman travelling in the metro, wearing a DIY brallete and mini-skirt to another girl spotted recording a dance reel inside the metro, several videos have kept the internet abuzz.

