Delhi man stabs wife with knife, screwdriver before hanging himself

A 45-year-old man from Delhi stabbed his wife with a knife and screwdriver before hanging himself following a fight between the duo on Wednesday morning.

The crime took place in Delhi’s Narela area. Bodies of both the man and his wife were found in their house when the police reached the crime scene.

The deceased were identified as Komal (38) and Vinod (45), residents of Swatantra Nagar in Narela, the police said.

A PCR call was received at Narela police station around 8 am on Wednesday about the incident.

The door was found to be locked from inside the house when the police arrived at the spot at street number 31, Swatantra Nagar Narela.

Komal’s body was found lying on the floor and Vinod was hanging from the ceiling with a scarf. The spot was inspected by the crime team and FSL team, he said.

The couple had been married for 18 years and had two children — aged 15 and 11 years.

Preliminary investigation has revealed Vinod suspected that his wife was having an affair with someone. The couple had been fighting for quite some time and also had an argument early in the morning, they said.

Vinod attacked Komal after the fight and when their children tried to stop him, he locked them outside the room and later hanged himself, police said.

The children then informed their landlord and called their uncle. Later, the family members from both sides reached the spot.

As per the children’s statement, Vinod first attacked the lady with a sharp object and then committed suicide, they said.

According to police, the man used a knife and screwdriver to kill his wife. A blood-stained brick was also lying near the spot and police suspect that it was also used in the crime, they said.

Vinod used to repair CCTV cameras, while his wife used to work at a warehouse in the Alipur area, they said.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.