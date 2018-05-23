You are here:
Delhi man smothers parents to death after they deny permission to marry woman he met via Facebook

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his parents, after they denied him permission to marry a woman who he befriended on Facebook, in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

Abdul Rehman, the only son of his parents, killed them to take possession of their property. He was in a relationship with a woman from Kanpur. They became friends on Facebook two years ago, the police said.

Rehman's first marriage had ended in a divorce. Later, he became friends with the woman from Kanpur. In 2017, he married another woman, conceding to the wishes of his parents.

However, his extra-marital affair continued. He would meet his Facebook friend regularly and even promised to marry her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Rehman told his parents that he wanted to marry his Facebook friend, but they objected to it.

The accused worked at a call centre, but he lost his job due to drug addiction.

He hatched a conspiracy to kill his parents and roped in two acquaintances — Nadeem Khan and Guddu, Biswal said. Rehman promised them Rs 2.5 lakh for the task.

On the day of the incident, Rehman called Khan and Guddu to his residence. The trio attacked the couple while they were asleep.

Guddu caught hold of Taslim Bano (50) and Khan grabbed Shamim Ahmed (55). Rehman smothered them to death using their bedsheet and blanket, the DCP said.

The bodies were found on the first floor of the house on 28 April.

The autopsies were conducted at AIIMS. The post-mortem report said that they died of “asphyxia due to smothering”. Subsequently, a case was registered.

During questioning on 21 May, Rehman admitted to killing his parents. He and his accomplices were arrested later.


