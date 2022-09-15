Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel has passed an order allowing the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain inside prison premises on Friday in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

New Delhi: Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel has passed an order allowing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain inside prison premises on Friday in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

The order came after the ED had sought three dates to question him in connection with the case.

Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel passes order for ED to interrogate Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain inside prison tomorrow, after ED sought 3 dates to question him in the liquor scam row. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ztdceqUDlH — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

Jain, who has been in jail for over three months now, will be questioned to ascertain if the tweaking of the excise policy had any direct influence in the money laundering cases that he is being investigated for, according to reports.

Jain, in fact, was a signatory in the Group of Ministers document that decided the finalisation of the new liquor policy.

The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in November 2021.

The Delhi government’s version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

Last month, the CBI raided Manish Sisodia’s official residence in connection with the alleged corruption in implementing Delhi’s Excise Policy.

Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

However, Sisodia and the AAP have said the corruption allegations are politically motivated.

Sisodia had alleged on 22 August that he has received an offer by the BJP to join them by splitting the AAP in return for getting the cases of CBI and ED against him closed.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.