Delhi L-G Anil Baijal to address Assembly on 22 February; Manish Sisodia to present annual budget on 26 February

New Delhi: The budget session of Delhi Assembly will begin with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's address on 22 February and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget on 26 February .

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Delhi Assembly met Monday, under the chairmanship of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and took the decision, according to a Delhi Assembly secretariat statement.

"Being the first session of the year, Lieutenant Governor will address the Assembly at 11 am on 22 February. The formal sitting of the House will commence half-an-hour after conclusion of the L-G's address," it said.

Discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Lieutenant Governor's address will be initiated by Minister of Development Gopal Rai on 23 February.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will also present the 'Status Report of Outcome Budget 2018-2019 (as on 31.12.2018)' on the same day.

The Economic Survey of Delhi 2018-2019 will be presented by Sisodia on 25 February. The annual budget will be presented on February 26.

The budget proposals will be discussed on 27-28 February, before being considered and passed by the House.

