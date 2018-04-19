You are here:
Delhi L-G Anil Baijal a 'dictator', running parallel government in capital, says Manish Sisodia

India PTI Apr 19, 2018 14:39:52 IST

New Delhi: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday called Lt. Governor Anil Baijal a "dictator" and accused him of running a "parallel government" in the capital.

Manish Sisodia

File image of Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia. PTI

Sisodia's outburst came after Baijail chaired a meeting to set up CCTV cameras in the city.

"LG Sir, please don't be a dictator. This is an attempt to run a parallel government in Delhi. It is illegal. You don't have power to call meeting on issues under elected government's domain," Sisodia tweeted.

He added that under the Constitution, the Lt. Governor could only express "difference of opinion" on decisions taken by the elected government. "Please respect the Constitution."

"Chaired law and order meeting on current status of CCTV cameras in Delhi... Directed to have an inter-agency group to formulate a SOP to have uniformity in installation and address issues of privacy, security, feed-sharing, integration and optimum utilisation," Baijal said.


