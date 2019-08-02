Delhi ITI 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2019: Industrial Training Institute to publish seat results today, check itidelhiadmissions.nic.in for details

Delhi ITI 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2019 declared | Delhi's Department of Training and Technical Education, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will publish the seat allotment result for the second round on its official website today, on 2 August, 2019.

The candidates who applied for the same can check the official website — itidelhiadmissions.nic.in — for the second allotment result.

The link to the result on the website will be active post the announcement of the results.

Candidates are required to enter their login ID, password and CAPTCHA as given below to receive their Delhi ITI second allotment result.

Students should note, that the choice reshuffling for round 2 will be allocated based on the priority of the options that are filled.

If in the 2nd round, no seat is allocated to the candidate, then the first allotted seat will be kept.

Here are some important dates for the ITI results —

Publishing of the second round of seat allotment results: 2 August The second round of reporting as per the allotted list: 5 to 7 August The display of vacant seats after the second round of seat allotment: 8 August

Candidates can send an email to caohelpline@gmail.com for further admission based help or queries.