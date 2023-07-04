India

'Delhi is best': Kejriwal responds to YouTuber Flying Beast's grumble about Gurugram power cuts

Taneja, who runs a popular fitness channel tweeted about ‘terrible’ power-cuts in Haryana’s Gurugram. He further mentioned that they recently relocated from Delhi

FP Trending Last Updated:July 04, 2023 19:51:20 IST
'Delhi is best': Kejriwal responds to YouTuber Flying Beast's grumble about Gurugram power cuts

Gaurav Taneja. MoneyControl

It is an undeniable fact that when offered a chance, no minister or head of an established institution would shy away from choosing their own state or place over others. Asserting the same, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast’s grumble on Twitter. Taneja, who runs a popular fitness channel tweeted about ‘terrible’ power-cuts in Haryana’s Gurugram. He further mentioned that they recently relocated from Delhi. The involvement of a political leader like Delhi CM has given the situation a political angle with several users taking different sides depending on their leanings.

The YouTuber captioned the post: “We have just moved to Gurugram from Delhi. The power cuts here are terrible.”

Check out the post:

The post garnered over 26 lakh views and 14,000 likes.

Check out some of the comments below:

One user wrote: “One of the common root causes is the overburdened and outdated infrastructure in Gurgaon, which is a matter of concern & the problem is that there’s no forum yet where people can come together and launch campaigns to create awareness around this!”

He attached a news clip showing soaring power demands as the main reason behind city outages.

Related Articles

4 murders in last 24 hours

'4 murders in last 24 hours': Delhi CM Kejriwal writes to LG amid rise in crime, seeks meeting with cabinet

4 murders in last 24 hours

'Jungle Raj': CM Kejriwal slams Centre over Delhi's law and order situation

“Welcome to Gurugram! Power cuts are just the city’s way of saying, ‘Surprise! You thought you could escape Delhi’s problems? Think again,” wrote another.

A third user shared his experience. He wrote: “I lived in Gurgaon for 15 years and never faced regular unplanned power cuts.”

Flying Beast enjoys a great fan-base with over 79 lakh subscribers and 1,400 videos on the official YouTube channel.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hits the spot

Arvind Kejriwal replied to Flying Beast’s post. He wrote: “Delhi is the best..”

Check out the post:

Check out some of the users’ responses below:

One user commented: “Sirji, you forgot to say “East or West“ before Delhi is the best.”

“Is it for real Kejri’s tweet?” asked another.

A third user wrote: “I was in Delhi from 1990 to 1999 and the power outages were hardly half an hour per day at that time as well. Don’t announce that it is your political party’s achievement that there is no power cut in Delhi, the national capital. It is an old tradition. And please do not compare with others.”

The post garnered over 18 lakh views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Published on: July 04, 2023 19:51:20 IST

TAGS:

also read

Viral: Bengaluru college 'charges' 2.1% of student's salary after placement
India

Viral: Bengaluru college 'charges' 2.1% of student's salary after placement

The college allegedly demanded payment from the student after placing her in a company. They are now withholding her certificates, making it difficult for her to continue working with the company

'Shakira in mangoverse': Fruit vendor sings his version of 'Waka Waka' while selling mangoes
World

'Shakira in mangoverse': Fruit vendor sings his version of 'Waka Waka' while selling mangoes

The seller urged people to purchase mangoes from him for their children and feed them in 'the raw form' or as 'juice'

'Don't Block My Way': At US restaurant, robot waiter gets upset over customer's behaviour
World

'Don't Block My Way': At US restaurant, robot waiter gets upset over customer's behaviour

Fast-food restaurants are prime examples of where robots replace humans with their flawless and endless work ethic. The video has gained significant attention on social media, with over two million Instagram views