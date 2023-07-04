It is an undeniable fact that when offered a chance, no minister or head of an established institution would shy away from choosing their own state or place over others. Asserting the same, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast’s grumble on Twitter. Taneja, who runs a popular fitness channel tweeted about ‘terrible’ power-cuts in Haryana’s Gurugram. He further mentioned that they recently relocated from Delhi. The involvement of a political leader like Delhi CM has given the situation a political angle with several users taking different sides depending on their leanings.

The YouTuber captioned the post: “We have just moved to Gurugram from Delhi. The power cuts here are terrible.”

We have just moved to Gurugram from Delhi.

— Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 3, 2023

The post garnered over 26 lakh views and 14,000 likes.

One user wrote: “One of the common root causes is the overburdened and outdated infrastructure in Gurgaon, which is a matter of concern & the problem is that there’s no forum yet where people can come together and launch campaigns to create awareness around this!”

He attached a news clip showing soaring power demands as the main reason behind city outages.

One of the common root causes which is cited in most articles is the overburdened and outdated infrastructure in Gurgaon, which is a matter of concern & the problem is that there's no forum yet where people can come together and launch campaigns to create awareness around this! pic.twitter.com/aSmb8qmP9H — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) July 4, 2023

“Welcome to Gurugram! Power cuts are just the city’s way of saying, ‘Surprise! You thought you could escape Delhi’s problems? Think again,” wrote another.

Welcome to Gurugram! Power cuts are just the city's way of saying, 'Surprise! You thought you could escape Delhi's problems? Think again.' — Lmao GPT (@LmaoGPT) July 4, 2023

A third user shared his experience. He wrote: “I lived in Gurgaon for 15 years and never faced regular unplanned power cuts.”

I lived in Gurgaon for 15 yrs, never faced any regular unplanned power cuts — Lost in Paradise 🇮🇳 (@Lost_human19) July 4, 2023

Flying Beast enjoys a great fan-base with over 79 lakh subscribers and 1,400 videos on the official YouTube channel.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hits the spot

Arvind Kejriwal replied to Flying Beast’s post. He wrote: “Delhi is the best..”

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2023

One user commented: “Sirji, you forgot to say “East or West“ before Delhi is the best.”

— Nik (@nikster007) July 4, 2023

“Is it for real Kejri’s tweet?” asked another.

— Pranjal Chaudhari (@PranjalCh23) July 4, 2023

A third user wrote: “I was in Delhi from 1990 to 1999 and the power outages were hardly half an hour per day at that time as well. Don’t announce that it is your political party’s achievement that there is no power cut in Delhi, the national capital. It is an old tradition. And please do not compare with others.”

I was at Delhi in 1990- 1999, at that time also,the power cut was hardly half an hour a day. Don't announce that it is your political party achievement that there is no power cut in Delhi. Being national capital, It is an old tradition.

— Sudhir Kumar (@K44483344Sudhir) July 4, 2023

The post garnered over 18 lakh views.

