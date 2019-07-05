Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Sitharaman promises water to all households by 2024 amid looming potable water crisisUnder Pradhan Mantri Grameen Digital Saksharata Abhiyan, BharatNet is targeting internet connectivity in local bodies in every panchayat , says Nirmala SitharamanRailways to be encouraged to invest more in suburban railways through SPV structures such as Rapid Regional Transport System, says Nirmala SitharamanNew National Educational Policy to be brought in to transform Indian educational system, says Nirmala SitharamanElectronic Fundraising Platform, a social stock exchange, to be set up to list social enterprises and voluntary organizations working for social welfare objectives, says Nirmala Sitharaman

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi High Court to hear Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's petition that seeks to lift travel ban today

India Asian News International Jul 05, 2019 11:49:22 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a petition filed by former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

The circular was issued against Goyal by the Corporate Affairs Ministry after it found several irregularities in the airline company, which had halted operations in April, earlier this year, after running out of cash.

On 25 May, Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were denied permission to travel abroad.

The duo was flying out of India from Mumbai on an Emirates flight when they were restricted from leaving the country by immigration authorities.

On 25 March, Goyal, the then Jet Airways Chairman, had stepped down, paving way for lenders to bail out the financially troubled airline he set up 25 years ago.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had ordered a probe into the debt-laden Jet Airways over alleged mismanagement, including siphoning of funds.

Jet has been suffering bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee. The airline has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries to its pilots.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 11:49:22 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Union Budget 2019 Live TV



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores