Delhi High Court orders police to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case

A woman had alleged that Shahnawaz Hussain gave her intoxicants and raped her at a Chhatarpur farm house. She also said that he threatened to kill her

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered the police to register an FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain in a 2018 rape case. Along with this, the High Court has directed the Delhi Police to complete the investigation in three months.

According to News18, the Delhi High Court said that after going through all the facts, it is clear that there was complete reluctance on the part of the police till the registration of FIR in this matter.

The High Court also said that the report submitted by the police in the trial court was not the final report. The trial court had rejected the police's argument and said that the woman's complaint contained a cognizable offence.

The police had submitted a report in the court and said that the case against Shahnawaz Hussain was not made out, but in January 2018, a woman resident of Delhi filed a petition in the lower court and requested to register an FIR against Hussain for rape.

The woman had alleged that Shahnawaz Hussain gave her intoxicants and raped her at a Chhatarpur farm house. She also alleged that he threatened to kill her.

At the same time, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the BJP leader, told the court that the Delhi Police had given a clean chit to his client, despite its magistrate's direction to register an FIR.

Luthra had also told the court that the police's reply to the woman's complaint in the court should be treated as a quashing report as none of the allegations were substantiated.

With input from agencies

