Delhi High Court Admit Card 2019: Download hall ticket for Senior Personal Assistant Exam 2019 at delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi High Court Admit Card 2019 | Delhi High Court has released the admit card for the Stage 2 English shorthand test for the post of Senior Personal Assistant. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Delhi High Court - delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant Exam 2019 will be held on 12 and 13 October at various exam centres. This year, there are 73 vacancies in the department.

How to download the admit card for Stage 2 the English shorthand test for the post of Senior Personal Assistant

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi High Court

Step 2: Click on the 'more' link in the Public Notice section

Step 3: Click on the Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant Stage 2 Admit Card 2019 flashing in the notification section

Step 4: It will redirect you to a PDF

Step 5: Click on the link provided in the PDF

Step 6 It will redirect you to a new window

Step 7: Enter any two of the required credentials (online application number, date of birth, email ID) and click on the submit button to log in

Step 8: Download and take a printout of the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2019 for future reference

Candidates are advised to report one hour prior to the commencement of the exam and carry identity card along with the e-admit card on the day of the exam.