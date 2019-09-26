Delhi High Court Admit Card 2019: Delhi HC releases admit card of Chauffeur Examination 2019 on delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi High Court Admit Card 2019| Delhi High Court (HC) has released the Admit Card of the Chauffeur (open) Examination 2019 on its official website – delhihighcourt.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination Chauffeur (open) Examination-2019 can download their respective admit cards from the official website.

Name of exam centres and other details will be there on the admit cards. Earlier Delhi HC had earlier released The Preliminary Examination (OMR\based Objective Type) of Chauffeur (open) will be conducted on 3 October 2019 from 3.30 pm to 5 pm, said reports.

How to download Delhi High Court Chauffeur (open) Examination 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi HC – delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the option 'More' under the 'Public Notice' tab on the right-hand side of the homepage

Step 3: A new page opens. Click on the link 'Download Admit Card for Stage-I Preliminary Examination (OMR based objective type) of Chauffeur (Open) Examination — 2019'

Step 4: A PDF will appear. Click on the link given in the PDF

Step 5: Another new page will appear. Applicants are requested to fill in their Online Application No, Date of Birth and Email-ID to download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of their respective admit cards, they should also carry with them the print out of the admit card on the day of examination otherwise they will not be permitted to appear in the examination.

Delhi HC had asked for applications for 35 Chauffeur Posts. Aspirants should be within the age group of 18 to 27 years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, skill test, and interview reported Jagranjosh.