Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in money laundering case
Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
According a report by Indian Express, earlier in April, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies allegedly linked to Satyendar Jain and his relatives. The attachments have been made in connection with a case of money laundering the agency is probing against the minister.
The ED case is based on a 2017 FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The ED had only recently summoned Jain for questioning in the case before questioning him in 2018, Indian Express reported.
