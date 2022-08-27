Delhi HC Recruitment: JJA/Restorer 2020 final result released at delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi High Court has declared the final result of the Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA)/Restorer (Open) Examination 2020. Aspirants can check at the official website- delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Aspirants who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website- delhihighcourt.nic.in.

“Pass’ Remarks mean such candidates are kept in the panel for a period of one year from the date of declaration of result, for consideration against future vacancies,” reads the notification.

Through this recruitment drive, the Delhi High Court will fill a total of 136 vacancies. The interview round of the Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Open) Examination was conducted on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 June 2022, and 1 and 3 July 2022.

Check the official notice here:

https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/writereaddata/upload/Recruitments/Results/ResultFile_G5K6IYBNY5M.PDF

Here are a few steps to follow while downloading the JJA/ Restorer 2020 final result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link reading – ‘Roll No. Wise Final Result of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Open) Examination- 2020’ on the main page.

Step 3: As a new page opens, it will display the Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer 2020 final result on the screen.

Step 4: First check and then download the Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer 202 result.

Step 5: Keep a hardcopy of the same for future purposes.

Here’s the direct link to download the JJA/Restorer 2020 final result:

http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/writereaddata/upload/Recruitments/Results/ResultFile_G5K6IYBNY5M.PDF

In the case of a tie of marks between candidates, the Delhi HC has applied the following methods:

-Total marks in Stage II which is the Main (Descriptive) Examination

-Date of Birth (DoB) – candidate older in age gets first preference over those younger in age

-The alphabetical order of the names.

As per the schedule, the English typing test result of the Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Open) Examination 2020 was conducted from 19 to 27 March 2022. A total number of 1,580 candidates appeared for it.

For more details, keep a check on the official website of the Delhi High Court.

