Delhi HC issues notice to Newsclick, its director on ED's plea for vacation of ‘no coercive action’ order

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to news portal NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha on Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking direction to vacate its interim order asking the agency to not take any coercive action against them.

The ED in its fresh application stated that this is a case of grave criminal conspiracy for paid news. Noting the submission, the bench of Justice Saurabh Benrajee sought a response from the news portal and its director Purkayastha and listed the matter for hearing in September.

The move came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a plea in the Delhi High Court on Thursday over the investigation related to news portal NewsClick.

The ED sought to vacate a 2021 Delhi HC order that said no coercive action is to be taken against the news portal. The probe agency also claimed in its application that they had come across fresh evidence of money laundering in the NewsClick probe. Court further noted that Prima facie, the ED’s Counsel Zoheb Hossain’s contention has merit and requires deliberation. The Delhi High Court on June 21, 2021, had directed the ED not to take coercive action against the news portal and on July 29, 2021, directed the ED not to take any coercive action against Newsclick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha in connection with a money laundering case subject to his joining the investigation.

The ED plea stated that in light of further investigation in the matter, additional material has been revealed which discloses the commission of the offence of money laundering as, well as a commission of a scheduled offence which has been intimated to the predicate agency as well, by way of an appropriate communication u/s 66(2) of the PMLA as well.

The relevant facts will be produced in a sealed cover before this Hon’ble Court during the course of the hearing as it is a subject matter of ongoing investigation, stated the ED in its plea.

Recently during the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged Chinese funding to the party and Indian news portal NewsClick and demanded his apology.

The Union Minister said that the Congress leader should apologise to the country in Parliament that China funds NewsClick and explain why his party supported it.

“All I would like to say Congress ka haath ‘NewsClick’ ke saath, ‘NewsClick’ ke upar China ka haath. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation and say how did Rajiv Gandhi Foundation take money from China and where did it use this,” Thakur told reporters before heading to the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting this morning.

“He should tell the country who are the people who provided the funding and what was the compulsion that Congress was seen standing with ‘NewsClick’, Thakur said.