Delhi HC issues notice to Newsclick, its director on ED's plea for vacation of ‘no coercive action’ order
The ED sought to vacate a 2021 Delhi HC order that said no coercive action is to be taken against the news portal. The probe agency also claimed in its application that they had come across fresh evidence of money laundering in the NewsClick probe.
The ED sought to vacate a 2021 Delhi HC order that said no coercive action is to be taken against the news portal. The probe agency also claimed in its application that they had come across fresh evidence of money laundering in the NewsClick probe.
Court further noted that Prima facie, the ED’s Counsel Zoheb Hossain’s contention has merit and requires deliberation. The Delhi High Court on June 21, 2021, had directed the ED not to take coercive action against the news portal and on July 29, 2021, directed the ED not to take any coercive action against Newsclick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha in connection with a money laundering case subject to his joining the investigation.
Recently during the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged Chinese funding to the party and Indian news portal NewsClick and demanded his apology.
Related Articles
The Union Minister said that the Congress leader should apologise to the country in Parliament that China funds NewsClick and explain why his party supported it.
“All I would like to say Congress ka haath ‘NewsClick’ ke saath, ‘NewsClick’ ke upar China ka haath. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation and say how did Rajiv Gandhi Foundation take money from China and where did it use this,” Thakur told reporters before heading to the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting this morning.
“He should tell the country who are the people who provided the funding and what was the compulsion that Congress was seen standing with ‘NewsClick’, Thakur said.
also read
Who is Neville Roy Singham, accused of spreading Chinese propaganda?
Neville Roy Singham is the founder and ex-chairperson of Chicago-based IT firm ThoughtWorks. A report in The New York Times has accused the 69-year-old of backing a financial network that pushes Chinese talking points across the world
'Congress, China, NewsClick... running anti-India agenda': BJP's Anurag Thakur lampoons Rahul Gandhi
"Congress, China and NewsClick are part of an umbilical cord. In Rahul Gandhi's 'Nakli Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Chinese goods can be seen clearly. His love for China can be seen. They were running an anti-India agenda...," said Anurag Thakur
Newsclick Funding: BJP’s 10 charges against Congress
'In Rahul Gandhi's 'Nakli Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Chinese goods can be seen clearly. His love for China can be seen. They were running an anti-India agenda,' Union Minister Anurag Thakur said