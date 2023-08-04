Delhi HC issues notice against use of acronym INDIA by Opposition

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice against using the acronym I.N.D.I.A as the Opposition’s official name.

The notice was issued to 26 political parties and the Election Commission of India following a petition filed by activist Girish Bharadwaj through advocate Vaibhav Singh.

The plea stated that I.N.D.I.A, the acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, is being used by the Opposition for their “selfish act” and that it may “adversely affect the peaceful, transparent and fair casting of votes during the upcoming general elections of 2024”.

Bharadwaj further stated that the name is violating Sections 2 and 3 of The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1950.

The name I.N.D.I.A is creating confusion among citizens about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and whether they would be fought between NDA and the country INDIA, the plea added.

Last month, BJP wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India against the renaming of UPA to INDIA, which is short for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

BJP leader and advocate Ashutosh Dubey said that the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has renamed itself to India to “use the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power.”

Taking note of this, the head of BJP Maharashtra’s social media-legal and advisory department, Dubey, said that this has not only shown a lack of originality but also appears to be using the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power.

“I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of great concern and discomfort regarding the recent renaming of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) as the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This action has caused widespread dissatisfaction and is viewed as a deliberate attempt to exploit the name of our nation for political aspirations, which I believe is a disrespect to the country and its citizens,” Dubey said.