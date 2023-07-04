Delhi HC asks UPSC to tell why answer keys of prelims can't be shared

The Delhi High Court has asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to present its initial objections regarding a petition filed by a group of 17 individuals aspiring to join the civil services.

These aspirants are seeking access to the answer keys for this year’s preliminary examination.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh granted the commission a period of two weeks to submit their objections.

However, the court declined to issue a notice at this stage and scheduled the next hearing for July 26.

The petitioners contested the UPSC’s press release on June 12, which announced the results of the civil services prelims and stated that the answer keys and cut-off marks would be made available only after the completion of the entire examination process.

According to the petitioners, the commission’s refusal to provide the answer keys and consider their representations goes against the principles of fairness, logic, and rationality.

The plea highlighted that most state public service commissions, as well as authorities like the Delhi High Court (for Delhi Judicial Service exams), IITs, NLUs, and IIMs, typically release provisional answer keys within a week after the exams. They also invite objections from candidates and subsequently release the final answer keys by making necessary modifications based on the objections.

During the court proceedings, UPSC argued that the petition was not maintainable and advised the petitioners to seek relief from the administrative tribunal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.