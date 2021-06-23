Delhi govt’s COVID-19 death compensation: Documents required for Rs 50,000 ex-gratia and monthly pension

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that in case a spouse dies of COVID-19 then a pension of Rs 2,500 will be given to the other spouse

The COVID-19 death compensation policy by the Delhi government which grants Rs 50,000 to the families of those who died due to the coronavirus has been notified.

As Firspost had reported earlier, kin of those who passed away due to COVID-19 will be receiving Rs 50,000 as a one-time payment from the Government of Delhi.

Along with this, those who have lost the earning member of the family will receive Rs 2,500 a month and a family member is going to be considered to work as a civil defence volunteer.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that in case a spouse dies of COVID-19 then the pension of Rs 2,500 will be given to the other spouse.

If an unmarried person dies then their parents would receive Rs 2,500 monthly. Those who have lost their parents and are under 25 years of age will also receive Rs 2,500 per month. Their education cost will be borne by the Government of Delhi.

The process of receiving compensation will be coordinated by the district magistrates (DM) along with the Health Department, Department of Social Welfare, and government representatives. If the application gets rejected by the district magistrate then the Divisional Commissioner will look into the grievance filed by the applicant.

According to a report in The Indian Express, applicants must submit a list of documents along with their application form to receive the compensation. Here are the documents required for the compensation of Rs 50,000:

Proof of COVID death: Verified by Health department or certified as COVID-19 Death certificate. Proof of residence of both deceased and applicant. Documents establishing the relationship between the deceased and the applicant. Bank Account details of the applicant.

For a monthly pension of Rs 2,500, all the aforementioned documents are required, however, proof of age of children and disability certificate will also be needed if applicable.