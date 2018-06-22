Football world cup 2018

Delhi govt to form seven-member transgender committee; work to include community in mainstream society

India IANS Jun 22, 2018 19:06:10 IST

New Delhi: To ease the life of transgenders and to bring them into the mainstream, the Delhi government will form a committee to highlight and solve various issues faced by the community related to health, education and legal aid.

The decision was taken on Friday in a meeting chaired by Delhi social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Representational image. Reuters

The committee, of seven experts who understand the issues of transgenders in-depth and can address it on the policy formulation at a larger scale, will work to include the community in mainstream society. The committee will also look for possible ways to map the population of the transgenders in the city.

"Our constitution is gender neutral and considers all the people its citizen. They too are like all other humans, but it is the society which thinks they are different," Gautam said during the meeting.


