Delhi govt puts search, rescue teams on standby in every district following IMD's thunderstorm warning

New Delhi: The Delhi government has put search and rescue teams on standby in every district following the meteorological department's warning about heavy rains and thunderstorm.

The revenue department of the government has issued directions to all district officers and said water and power utilities would also keep restoration teams ready .

"The district and sub-district search and rescue teams have been put on standby," a senior official of the department said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday.

At least 124 people were killed and more than 300 others injured in five states due to dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning last week.