You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi government to open 15 new language academies after cabinet approves pending proposal

India Indo-Asian News Service Aug 07, 2018 17:51:26 IST

New Delhi: To promote different regional languages in the national capital, the Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up 15 new regional language academies across the city, although a large number of posts are vacant in the existing academies.

Among the languages selected for the new academies are Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Kashmiri, Marwari, Haryanvi, Garwahali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari. An academy for foreign languages will also be opened.

"Delhi is a culturally rich city where people from all parts of the country live and work. It is this diversity that forms Delhi's vibrant and cosmopolitan culture," Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds charge of the Art, Culture and Language department, told the Delhi Assembly.

File image of Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia. PTI

File image of Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia. PTI

The proposal was pending for long before the Cabinet.

Currently, six language academies — Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Sanskrit and Maithili-Bhojpuri — are running in Delhi.

However, as many as 15 posts are vacant each in the Hindi and Sanskrit academies, 38 in Punjabi and seven posts in the Maithili-Bhojpuri academy.

According to a reply given by Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly on Monday, no advertisement for the vacant posts has been issued since 2011.

The Urdu academy, with 20 vacant posts, wrote to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) in April 2017 regarding the vacancies. A reminder was also sent in July 2017.

The Urdu academy, having a sanctioned strength of 55, is operating with only 35 members.

Also, 19 posts are vacant at the Delhi Archives, a repository of non-current records of the Delhi government. The department also wrote to the DSSSB in September 2015 regarding the vacant posts.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 17:51 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more



women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores