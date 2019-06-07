Delhi free rides scheme: AAP govt to hold 1,000 public meetings to get feedback on initiative for women

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to hold 1,000 public meetings all over Delhi to get public feedback on the scheme of free rides for women on the metro, DTC and cluster buses.

The decision was taken in a meeting at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The meeting was attended by all MLAs, councillors and office-bearers of the women's wing of the party. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP Delhi Convenor and Minister Gopal Rai, Minister Imran Hussain among others.

Addressing the media over the issue, Deputy Chief Ninister Manish Sisodia said, "A meeting was convened on the issue of free rides to women scheme in metro, DTC and cluster buses today at the chief minister's residence. It was decided at the meeting that the MLAs, councillors and the women's wing will hold meetings in their respective areas to get public feedback on the issue. A total of 1,000 meetings would be held in the next seven days. All MLAs, councillors and office-bearers of the women's wing have been given a target of 10 meetings each."

"They will talk to the residents of their area on the issue and take their feedback. They will first brief the people about the scheme and would then ask them two simple questions to know what they feel. The two questions will be whether you support the scheme of free rides for women in metro, DTC and cluster buses; those who say that they support will also be asked for the reason on why they support it? The second will be, BJP is against the scheme, do you agree with BJP? If someone says they agree with the BJP, their reason will also be noted down for feedback," he added.

A detailed feedback report will be collated at the end of the week from surveys and interactions during the meetings.

"We believe that this is a historic proposal and will not only strengthen women security in Delhi but also contribute towards women empowerment. Women who could not pursue jobs due to travelling costs will now be able to do so. This will add positively towards Delhi's economy," the deputy chief minister said.

