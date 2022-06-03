Delhi: Fire breaks out at Bhalswa landfill site

Information about the blaze was received at 1.52 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot

A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Friday afternoon.

Information about the blaze was received at 1.52 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The fire was soon brought under control, they said. Earlier On 26 April, a massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site. This year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on 28 March which was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out.

Earlier today, MCD listed steps such as biomining of legacy waste and setting up of waste-to-energy plants being taken to flatten and shut garbage dumping sites in its status report on landfills which was likely to be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor's Office by the evening. Around 50 officials were entrusted with the task of reducing the height of landfill sites and monthly deadlines have also been set up, they said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had on Sunday visited the Ghazipur landfill site and asked officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to submit a status report on their plan to raze these dumping sites. "We have submitted the status report to the Commissioner regarding our plan of action to flatten and shut these landfills. It will be sent to the LG's Office by today (Friday) evening after Commissioner's approval. We will follow whatever directions come from the LG's Office," an MCD official said.

The national capital has three landfill sites -- Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla -- that have turned into huge garbage mountains. According to civic officials, the city cumulatively generates around 11,400 metric tons of garbage out of which nearly 6,200 metric tons is dumped at these three landfills. The remaining 5,200 metric ton garbage is processed locally with the help of compactors and Waste-To-Energy (WTE) plants. The official said that in the status report it has been mentioned that the civic body has deployed 45-50 officials including Junior Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Executive Engineers for processing of legacy waste lying at the three landfill sites.

The civic officials said the deadline to flatten the Ghazipur landfill is December 2024 while efforts are on to raze the Bhalswa dumping site by July next year. The Okhla landfill is likely to be flattened by December 2023, they said. "We have also set up monthly targets for biomining of the legacy waste and its monitoring. We have also mentioned the requirement of funds in the status report," the official said.

According to the civic officials, cumulatively nearly 250 lakh tonnes of legacy waste is lying at the three landfill sites which needs to be processed. Nearly 50 to 60 per cent of the total legacy waste is inert material which is sent to five sites including NTPC Badarpur, NHAI's Jaitpur-Faridabad road and Urban Extension Road projects.

